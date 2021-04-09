Stamkos (lower body) limped to the locker room during the third period of Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

It's unclear how Stamkos got injured, but the report that he was limping is not a great sign. With the Lightning leading 6-2 at the time of Stamkos' injury, they may be cautious with the star forward. If he doesn't return to Thursday's game, his first chance to return would be Saturday in Nashville.