Stamkos recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Both of Stamkos' points came on the power-play, assisting on a Nikita Kucherov tally in the second period before tying the game with a goal in the third. Stamkos has two goals and two assists in the Eastern Conference Finals and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in the playoffs.