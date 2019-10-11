Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Magical night in Toronto
Stamkos scored a goal and three assists for Tampa in a 7-3 win over Toronto on Thursday.
The goal came on the power play. Stamkos has now put up a goal in three straight and is on a three-game, six-point scoring streak. On Thursday, the Bolts reunited Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov with Brayden Point, and the result was absolutely magical. The trio combined for 11 points. Stammer delivered a career mark in points last year and there's every chance he'll do it again.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Marching toward milestone•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Chasing big milestones this season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Goes down firing•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Needs to step up with Kucherov out•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Expecting much better game Friday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets new career mark with shortie•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.