Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Magical night in Toronto

Stamkos scored a goal and three assists for Tampa in a 7-3 win over Toronto on Thursday.

The goal came on the power play. Stamkos has now put up a goal in three straight and is on a three-game, six-point scoring streak. On Thursday, the Bolts reunited Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov with Brayden Point, and the result was absolutely magical. The trio combined for 11 points. Stammer delivered a career mark in points last year and there's every chance he'll do it again.