Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Making return Friday
Stamkos (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Stamkos is set for his first game action since Nov. 21. He'll immediately slot into a role in the top six and on the No. 1 power-play unit, looking to add to his season totals of seven goals and 20 points in 19 games played.
