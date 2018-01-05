Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Making run at 100 points

Stamkos picked up an assist Thursday in a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal. It was his 50th point.

He has played 40 games and is well-positioned to make a run for his first 100-point season. Stamkos' game has shifted this season to more of a playmaking role, but given his and the team's success, fans and owners alike don't mind one bit.

