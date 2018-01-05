Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Making run at 100 points
Stamkos picked up an assist Thursday in a 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal. It was his 50th point.
He has played 40 games and is well-positioned to make a run for his first 100-point season. Stamkos' game has shifted this season to more of a playmaking role, but given his and the team's success, fans and owners alike don't mind one bit.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tied for second in league scoring•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slips to fourth in league scoring•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tacks on two more points in loss•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Continues to lead NHL in scoring•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Takes over NHL points lead•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Breaks out of scoring slump•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...