Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Marker in milestone game

Stamkos, who was making his 700th NHL appearance, scored in regulation en route to a 5-4 shootout road win over the Flames.

Stamkos treated his fantasy owners to December goal No. 8 with 3:19 elapsed in the second period, though he went wide of the cage upon releasing a backhand shot in the shootout. Tampa's top-line center has managed to stay healthy, and it's paying off in spades based on his output of 18 goals and 19 assists through 36 games.

