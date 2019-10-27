Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Milestone inching closer

Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

He's inching closer and closer to goal 400 -- this was number 398. Stamkos continues to produce at more than a point-per-game pace. And that includes another 40-goal season at this rate. You know what to do.

