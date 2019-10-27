Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Milestone inching closer
Stamkos scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
He's inching closer and closer to goal 400 -- this was number 398. Stamkos continues to produce at more than a point-per-game pace. And that includes another 40-goal season at this rate. You know what to do.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Closing in on 400 goals•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pots game-winner against Habs•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Magical night in Toronto•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Marching toward milestone•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Chasing big milestones this season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Goes down firing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.