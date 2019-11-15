Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Millimeter to milestone

Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in a 9-3 victory over the Rangers on Thursday night.

His goal was his 399th and it was classic Stamkos -- he fired a one-timer from the left circle. Stammer is riding a four-game, six-point streak right now. Number 400 will be off his stick soon.

