Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Millimeter to milestone
Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in a 9-3 victory over the Rangers on Thursday night.
His goal was his 399th and it was classic Stamkos -- he fired a one-timer from the left circle. Stammer is riding a four-game, six-point streak right now. Number 400 will be off his stick soon.
