Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Misses morning skate Tuesday
Coach Jon Cooper thinks Stamkos will likely suit up Tuesday despite missing morning skate due to an undisclosed issue, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Whatever issue forced Stamkos to miss Tuesday's morning skate was serious enough that the Lightning recalled Cory Conacher from the AHL as a precaution. Still, Cooper sounded optimistic that Stamkos wouldn't need to miss any game action. Expect a definitive update on Stamkos' status prior to puck drop.
