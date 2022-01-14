Stamkos scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Canucks.

Stammer opened the game with a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Victor Hedman at 3:16 of the first period. It came on the power play and it was number 173 of his career to tie greats Ray Bourque and Jean Beliveau for 30th in NHL history. Stamkos has 45 points, including 18 goals, in 38 games, a pace that if sustained would all but match his career best of 98 points (2018-19).