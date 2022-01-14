Stamkos scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 victory over the Canucks.
Stammer opened the game with a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Victor Hedman at 3:16 of the first period. It came on the power play and it was number 173 of his career to tie greats Ray Bourque and Jean Beliveau for 30th in NHL history. Stamkos has 45 points, including 18 goals, in 38 games, a pace that if sustained would all but match his career best of 98 points (2018-19).
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three-point effort in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Won't play Monday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Good to go Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: One of each in shootout loss•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Points in 14 of last 15 games•