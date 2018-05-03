Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nabs empty-netter in Game 3 win
Stamkos deposited a power-play goal into an empty net Wednesday in a Game 3 win over the Bruins.
Even though the cage was unguarded for Stamkos, he still needed to fling the biscuit from center ice for his first point against the Bruins in this second-round series. An interesting fact is that Tampa Bay's lethal top line comprised of Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller has combined for just two points in these conference semifinals, yet the Lightning have a 2-1 series advantage heading into Game 4 in Boston on Friday.
