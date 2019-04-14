Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Needs to step up with Kucherov out

Stamkos has been held without a point through two games in the Lightning's first-round series against the Blue Jackets.

He's minus-3 with eight shots. But like fellow snipers Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, Stamkos has been stymied and smothered by an aggressive Columbus crew. He will need to step up Sunday with Nikita Kucherov serving a one-game suspension and the Bolts down 2-0.