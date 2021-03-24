Stamkos scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Stamkos tied the game at 1-1 with his goal at 8:08 of the second period. The 31-year-old forward saw a six-game point streak end Sunday versus the Panthers, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. He's up to 16 tallies, 31 points, 75 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-10 rating through 30 contests. Thirteen of his points have come with the man advantage.