Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets historic goal in win

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

The goal came on the power play. With the mark, Stammer tied Vincent Lecavalier for the most goals (383) in Tampa Bay Lightning history. Stamkos is having an excellent season, perhaps his best two-way year of his career. Plug and play.

More News
Our Latest Stories