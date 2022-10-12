Stamkos scored a power-play goal on five shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Stamkos had the Lightning's lone tally at 9:09 of the second period. The 32-year-old has always had a knack for scoring, topping the 40-goal mark in six campaigns since he was taken first overall in the 2008 Draft. He had 42 goals and 64 helpers in 2021-22 to earn his first 100-point campaign, a feat he'll try to repeat this year while playing a significant role in the Lightning's offense once again.