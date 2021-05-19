Stamkos scored a goal and logged five hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

Stamkos sent a centering pass to Alex Killorn, but it was deflected into the net before reaching the intended target. The 31-year-old Stamkos already has a goal, two assists, four shots and six hits through the first two games of the playoffs. He's showing no ill effects from a lower-body injury that cost him the last 16 contests of the regular season.