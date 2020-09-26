Stamkos (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's Game 5 against the Stars, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Lightning will have a chance to clinch the Cup with a win Saturday, so it's quite possible we won't see Stamkos on the ice again this postseason. The 30-year-old pivot made his 2019-20 postseason debut in Wednesday's Game 3, and he made the most of his brief appearance, potting a goal in just 2:47 of ice time before reaggravating his injury and missing the rest of the eventual 5-2 win. If the Lightning are able to secure Lord Stanley's Cup without Stamkos' assistance Saturday, it will be important to closely monitor the oft-injured forward's health heading into next year's fantasy drafts.