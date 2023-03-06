Stamkos had five hits and no shots in 17:25 of ice time in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Carolina.

Coach Jon Cooper had benched Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point for the third period of Saturday's loss to Buffalo because they weren't performing well enough to give the team the best chance to win. They were back in action Sunday, but the game was a parade to the penalty box and the Bolts offense couldn't get rolling. Stamkos and the Bolts are on a five-game losing streak heading into a four-game week, with contests against the Flyers, Knights, Hawks and Jets.