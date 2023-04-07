Stamkos played his 1,000th NHL game Thursday in a 6-1 loss to the Islanders. He had one shot on goal in 18:23 of ice time.

Unfortunately, the Bolts showed few signs of life in Stammer's milestone game. Over his career, Stamkos has 514 goals and 1,052 points in 1,000 games. He is just the second to play 1,000 games with Tampa Bay, joining Vincent Lecavalier.