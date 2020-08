Stamkos (lower body) won't play in Saturday's Game 3 matchup versus the Blue Jackets, per the NHL's official media site.

Stamkos is still waiting to hit the ice for the first time since February. Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov are lined up on the top unit for this matchup, and there's still no clear timeline on when Stamkos will return to the lineup.