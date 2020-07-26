Coach Jon Cooper said Sunday that Stamkos (lower body) won't suit up in Wednesday's exhibition game, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos skated with the second group at practice again Sunday as he continues to work back from a lower-body issue. Cooper reiterated that "It's still in the window of time to get [Stamkos] back," casting some doubt whether the forward will be ready for the playoffs when they begin Aug. 1. Expect further updates on Stamkos' health throughout the week as the team enters the NHL "bubble" in Toronto on Sunday.