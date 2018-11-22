Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Notches four points

Stamkos dished out three assists and found the back of the net once in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Florida.

With Wednesday's offensive breakout, Stamkos is nearly back to a point-per-game production. He's posted seven goal and 21 points in 22 games. Also worth noting, he's averaging just 17:35 of ice time per game after averaging 18:46 last season.

