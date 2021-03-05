Stamkos scored a goal on three shots in a 3-2 overtime win against Chicago on Thursday.

Stamkos grabbed the puck after an offensive-zone faceoff win and immediately wristed a shot past Chicago netminder Kevin Lankinen, tying the game at 2-2 just 2:55 into the third period. The 30-year-old also enjoyed an effective night in the faceoff circle, winning eight of his 12 attempts (66.7 percent). Stamkos, who has points in three straight contests, boasts 11 goals and 10 assists in 19 games on the year.