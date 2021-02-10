Stamkos scored twice on four shots and added an assist in a 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Stamkos got the Lightning on the board at 11:28 of the first period, cleaning up a loose puck to tie the game just after a power play had expired. He added his second of the night, this time with the man advantage, in the third period to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 5-1. He also set up an Ondrej Palat power-play goal for his first three-point outing since opening night. The 30-year-old is off to a terrific start through 11 games, pacing the Lightning in points (14) and goals (seven).