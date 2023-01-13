Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver.
He scored on a 5-on-3 power play and it pushed the score to 5-2. His point streak is three games and five points (one goal, four assists), and includes 15 shots. Stamkos now has 499 NHL goals and can achieve the 500-goal mark Saturday in St. Louis.
