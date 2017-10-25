Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Off to amazing start

Stamkos fashioned two assists with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

He's now averaging a ridiculous two points per game with multi-point efforts in each of the last five. If you own Stamkos and don't have him in the lineup, we're just going to have to chalk that up to a computer glitch.

