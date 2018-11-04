Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Offense starting to wake up
Stamkos scored twice in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.
He finished plus-3. Stamkos has a pair of three-point efforts in his last three games. It looks like Rip Van Winkle is finally waking up (he had just five points in his first 10 games). Be sure you have this stud in your lineup. Or see if he can be had via trade.
