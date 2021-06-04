Stamkos notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Stamkos got the puck moving laterally on a snappy passing play that ended in Brayden Point's goal 8:57 into the second period. The 31-year-old Stamkos has produced three goals and seven assists in nine playoff outings. He's added 20 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating, and five of his points have come with the man advantage.