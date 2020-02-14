Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Officially a GTD

Stamkos (lower body) is considered a game-time call for Saturday's tilt versus the Flyers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos has skipped the last three contests but could be a candidate to return to action Saturday with at least a pair of the four injured forwards drawing in, per Smith. Look for more information on Stamkos' status to surface on game day.

More News
Our Latest Stories