Stamkos (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Kraken, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos will miss his third game of the season and his first with this particular ailment. The 33-year-old's absence will be covered by the Lightning deploying seven defensemen, with Haydn Fleury drawing into the lineup against his former team. Stamkos' next chance to play is Tuesday in Vancouver.