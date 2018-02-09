Lightning's Steven Stamkos: On pace for fourth 90-point season
Stamkos contributed a goal and a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.
Stamkos came in with just two goals in his past 15 games, but reversed his fortunes here with an excellent performance that should help calm panicking fantasy owners. With 62 points in 54 games, the 2008 first overall pick is on pace to top 90 points for the fourth time in his career. He hasn't done that since the 2011-12 campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Struggling in scoring funk•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two-point effort in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scoring pace has slowed dramatically over last two months•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pace slowing since mid-December•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Making run at 100 points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...