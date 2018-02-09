Lightning's Steven Stamkos: On pace for fourth 90-point season

Stamkos contributed a goal and a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Stamkos came in with just two goals in his past 15 games, but reversed his fortunes here with an excellent performance that should help calm panicking fantasy owners. With 62 points in 54 games, the 2008 first overall pick is on pace to top 90 points for the fourth time in his career. He hasn't done that since the 2011-12 campaign.