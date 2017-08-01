Lightning's Steven Stamkos: On pace for Opening Night

Stamkos, who's been recovering from knee surgery since mid-November, should be available for the start of training camp and also the beginning of next season, according to GM Steve Yzerman, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Stamkos remains in recovery mode following his devastating injury -- specifically, a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee -- his agent, Mark Guy, said the stud pivot is "doing great," adding that there haven't been any issues. The Ontario native had gotten off to a blazing start to the 2016-17 campaign by notching nine goals and 11 helpers over 17 games -- factoring into seven of those scoring plays on the man advantage. Once he's 100 percent healthy, Stamkos should once again thrive on the top line with Nikita Kucherov, who tied Boston's Brad Marchand for fifth place in points at 85 last season.