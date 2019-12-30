Lightning's Steven Stamkos: On three-game point streak

Stamkos registered a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Stamkos collected the secondary helper on Brayden Point's eventual game-winner in the third period. The 29-year-old has a goal and four assists through his last three games, which puts him at 35 points in 34 outings this year. Fifteen of Stamkos' points have come with a man advantage.