Lightning's Steven Stamkos: On three-game point streak
Stamkos registered a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Stamkos collected the secondary helper on Brayden Point's eventual game-winner in the third period. The 29-year-old has a goal and four assists through his last three games, which puts him at 35 points in 34 outings this year. Fifteen of Stamkos' points have come with a man advantage.
