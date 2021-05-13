Stamkos (lower body) is "looking good" to play in Sunday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Stamkos missed the last 16 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but he's been practicing with the team for over a week at this point, so he likely won't have any limitations if he does in fact dress for Game 1. The 31-year-old forward has racked up 17 goals and 34 points through 38 contests this campaign.