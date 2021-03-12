Stamkos scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Stamkos tallied at 13:55 of the first period to tie the game at 2-2. He also had an assist on Ondrej Palat's third-period marker to get the Lightning within a goal, but their rally fell short. The 31-year-old Stamkos is up to 12 goals, 12 assists, 61 shots on net, a plus 7 rating and 10 power-play points in 23 contests. He's rarely held off the scoresheet, so the Ontario native should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.