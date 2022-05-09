Stamkos scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.
Stamkos ended the regular season with nine straight multi-point efforts, logging 10 goals and 16 helpers in that span, but he's clearly been the focus of the Toronto defense. The 32-year-old has been limited to a goal, an assist and seven shots on net through four playoff contests, with both of his points coming in the Lightning's wins. Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Toronto -- the home team's advantage in setting line matchups could make that one tougher for the slumping Stamkos.
