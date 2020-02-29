Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out 6-to-8 weeks

Stamkos will have core muscle surgery Monday and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

Stamkos will miss at least part of the Lightning's first-round playoff series if he, in fact, takes six weeks to return to form, but he could miss a full series or two if it hits the eight-week mark. The 30-year-old forward was red-hot before the injury with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) across 15 games, and he's racked up 66 total points through 57 contests this year. There's no one-for-one replacement for Stamkos, but the Lightning have enough depth to absorb his loss after picking up Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the trade deadline. For the time being, Ondrej Palat will flank the Brayden Point on the first line.