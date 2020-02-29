Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out 6-to-8 weeks
Stamkos will have core muscle surgery Monday and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.
Stamkos will miss at least part of the Lightning's first-round playoff series if he, in fact, takes six weeks to return to form, but he could miss a full series or two if it hits the eight-week mark. The 30-year-old forward was red-hot before the injury with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) across 15 games, and he's racked up 66 total points through 57 contests this year. There's no one-for-one replacement for Stamkos, but the Lightning have enough depth to absorb his loss after picking up Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the trade deadline. For the time being, Ondrej Palat will flank the Brayden Point on the first line.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Recovery timeline still unclear•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out against Chicago•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Buries pair of power-play goals•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores in 800th career game•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playing like younger man•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.