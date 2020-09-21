Stamkos (lower body) will not be available for Game 2 against Dallas on Monday, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.
Stamkos has been back on the ice skating with his teammates but he still doesn't appear too close to a return. Barring a major turnaround, the 30-year-old forward seems likely to miss the rest of the postseason.
