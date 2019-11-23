Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out against Anaheim

Stamkos (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Ducks.

Tampa Bay has yet to release any details regarding the severity of Stamkos' lower-body issue, but he can be considered day-to-day for now. The 29-year-old pivot will hope to heal up in time for Monday's matchup with Buffalo.

