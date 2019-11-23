Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out against Anaheim
Stamkos (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Ducks.
Tampa Bay has yet to release any details regarding the severity of Stamkos' lower-body issue, but he can be considered day-to-day for now. The 29-year-old pivot will hope to heal up in time for Monday's matchup with Buffalo.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Dealing with injury•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Good to go, as expected•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Misses morning skate Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In elite company with 400th goal•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Millimeter to milestone•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three-game streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.