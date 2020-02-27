Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out against Chicago

Stamkos (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Blackhawks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Stamkos' issue, but he'll miss at least one contest with the undisclosed injury he picked up during Tuesday's loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old forward will hope to heal up in time for Saturday's clash with Calgary.

More News
Our Latest Stories