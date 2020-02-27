Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out against Chicago
Stamkos (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Blackhawks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Stamkos' issue, but he'll miss at least one contest with the undisclosed injury he picked up during Tuesday's loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old forward will hope to heal up in time for Saturday's clash with Calgary.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Buries pair of power-play goals•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores in 800th career game•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playing like younger man•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gearing up Saturday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Officially a GTD•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.