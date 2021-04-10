Stamkos (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against Nashville and is considered "doubtful" for Tuesday's rematch, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

When asked if Stamkos was dealing with a long-term injury, head coach Jon Cooper said he "hopes not" and that the team would know more when they got back to Tampa. The Lightning captain hasn't been officially ruled out for Tuesday's game in Nashville, but it sounds like he'll be sitting until at least Thursday when the team hosts Florida. The 31-year-old has 17 goals and 34 points through 38 games this season.