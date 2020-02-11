Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out Tuesday

Stamkos (lower body) will not suit up for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Stamkos is still considered day-to-day and has now missed the last two games with his lower-body issue. The 30-year-old had a 10-game point streak prior to missing Monday's contest, giving him 59 points in 52 games this season. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Edmonton.