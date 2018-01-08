Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pace slowing since mid December

Stamkos picked up another assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over

Stammer has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last six games and nine (five goals, four assists) in his last 13. His pace has slowed somewhat, but it's only a matter of time before Stamkos rips off a few great games close together.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories