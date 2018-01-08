Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pace slowing since mid December
Stamkos picked up another assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over
Stammer has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last six games and nine (five goals, four assists) in his last 13. His pace has slowed somewhat, but it's only a matter of time before Stamkos rips off a few great games close together.
