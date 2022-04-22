Stamkos reached 90 points with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 8-1 win over Toronto.

Stamkos now has 10 points in his last four games and 17 since the start of April. With a three-point performance on Thursday, Stamkos has now reached the 90-point mark for the fifth time in his 14-year NHL career. The 32-year-old veteran will need a few more big games to reach his career high of 98.