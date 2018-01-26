Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two helpers in win

Stamkos collected two assists during Thursday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

While the star center is having a monster season, and it's difficult to nitpick, it's definitely worth noting that Stamkos now has just one goal and a 3.7 shooting percentage through his past 11 contests. His 2.59 assists and 3.76 points per 60 minutes are elite marks, so if there's statistical correction ahead in the goal column, a huge second half could be in store. Of course, the elephant in the room with No. 91 is that he needs to stay healthy.