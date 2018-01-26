Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up two helpers in win
Stamkos collected two assists during Thursday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.
While the star center is having a monster season, and it's difficult to nitpick, it's definitely worth noting that Stamkos now has just one goal and a 3.7 shooting percentage through his past 11 contests. His 2.59 assists and 3.76 points per 60 minutes are elite marks, so if there's statistical correction ahead in the goal column, a huge second half could be in store. Of course, the elephant in the room with No. 91 is that he needs to stay healthy.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two-point effort in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scoring pace has slowed dramatically over last two months•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pace slowing since mid-December•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Making run at 100 points•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Tied for second in league scoring•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slips to fourth in league scoring•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...