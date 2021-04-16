Stamkos (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to April 8, per CapFriendly.
Stamkos' placement on LTIR indicates he'll be out through at least through May 2. The Lightning have yet to announce a timeline for his return, but this appears to be a more significant injury than originally thought. With the Lightning comfortably in a playoff position, they won't rush the 31-year-old star back into action.
