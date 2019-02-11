Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playing like he's 20 again
Stamkos scored a goal and picked up an assist Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Stamkos just keeps on keeping on. He's rolling on a 95-point pace and what would be his fifth 40-goal season if he continues at this pace. This is the Stamkos of close to a decade ago. Use with confidence.
