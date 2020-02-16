Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playing like younger man

Stamkos (lower body) picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Stammer missed three games, but looked great in 18:36 of ice time. Like teammate Nikita Kucherov, Stamkos' injury absence technically snapped his scoring streak. But he has points in 11 consecutive games (nine goals, eight assists). Stamkos is on pace for 82 points, which would give him 266 in the last three seasons. That's his best three-year total since 2009-2011 (283). He's as fine as a 12-year-old whisky. Enjoy as such.