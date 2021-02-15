Stamkos (lower body) will suit up versus the Panthers on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos missed the club's previous two contests due to his lower-body issue, combined with a false positive for COVID-19 that kept him away from the team. Prior to getting hurt, the elite center racked up four goals and three assists in his last five outings, including a trio of points with the man advantage. Stamkos will not only rejoin the first line but also the top power-play unit.