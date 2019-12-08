Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Plays shark killer
Stamkos had two goals and an assist in Saturday's 7-1 drubbing of the Sharks.
Both goals came with the man advantage; the first one was Stamkos' 150th NHL power-play goal. The goals snapped a six-game goal drought for the pivot, a span that saw him tally just two points. Despite that quiet patch, Stamkos has 25 points in 24 games. Saturday's outburst is a great sign for him and the team. The Bolts really needed a game like this.
